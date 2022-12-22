Local auto service providers offer tips on keeping your car safe during cold weather

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s important to make sure you have adequate shelter ahead of the upcoming cold temperatures, but it’s also important to make sure your vehicle is protected.

Auto service providers say there are a few things to know before you hit the road for holiday travel.

You want to make sure you check your tire pressure and put a little more air in your tire than usual since pressure will decrease due to the cold temps.

You also want to make sure your battery is working properly.

“The third thing I always like to tell people to check is the coolant in their car, making sure you have enough coolant in the car for one, but for two, making sure you’ve got the anti-freeze in there so with these colder temperatures your car isn’t going to freeze up in the morning,” Joe Raffield of Raffield Tire Master in Macon said.

If you have any questions about getting your vehicle ready, contact your local service provider.