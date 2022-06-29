Liv Golf’s rise forces PGA Tour to make significant changes

Liv Golf has eight of the top 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida (41NBC/WMGT) — With Liv Golf continuing to lure top PGA Tour players to the new league, the PGA Tour has been forced to make changes.

Commissioner Jay Monahan sent a release regarding several changes the PGA Tour is making to stay ahead of the new Liv Golf Tour.

The first significant change includes the PGA Tour returning to a calendar-year schedule beginning in 2024, meaning the tournaments will take place from January to August, followed by the FedEx Cup and a fall schedule of tournaments.

Beginning in 2023, only the top 70 players will qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs instead of the former 125 players. The 70 players will be fully exempt for the following season.

After the FedEx Cup, a fall schedule will be played, and this is where the players not in the top 70 will get a chance to earn eligibility for the following season.

During the fall tournaments, those in the top-50 of the FedEx Cup standings and the top performers in the fall tournaments will play in three non-cut international events with guaranteed prize money.

Outside infrastructure changes, the PGA Tour will be increasing the purses for eight tournaments beginning in 2023.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions will go up from $8.2 million to $15 million.

The Genesis Invitational, The Arnold Palmer Invitational, The WGC – Dell Technologies Match Play, and The Memorial Tournament will go up from $12 million to $20 million.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship will go up from $15 million to $20 million.

THE PLAYERS Championship will go up from $20 million to $25 million.

Commissioner Monahan said these increased purses will come from sponsors and supplemented in the short-term from the tour’s operating revenue.

The PGA Tour has also made it easier for amateurs to get their PGA cards. Beginning in 2023, the tour is offering the top-five finishers in Q-School PGA Tour status directly.

It is also increasing from 25 to 30 cards for the overall top finishers on the Korn Ferry Tour, and the PGA Tour will also provide 10 cards for the top finishers in the DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour.

With all these changes, the PGA Tour hopes to keep young talent and continue to be the place to grow as a legendary golfer. The next Liv tournament begins tomorrow in Portland, Oregon while the PGA Tour is hosting the John Deere Classic.