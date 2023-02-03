Little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom Pageant happening Saturday at Wesleyan College

The pageant will determine the new Little Mr. and Little Miss representatives for this year.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Get ready for the 2023 Little Mr. and Little Miss Cherry Blossom Pageant!

The event, set to take place on Saturday, February 4 at Wesleyan College’s Porter Auditorium, will determine the new Little Mr. and Little Miss representatives for this year.

The pageant will host contestants aged 5-7 from the Middle Georgia area who will take the stage to showcase their talent and answer questions.

According to Hannah Theus, Director of Marketing and Fulfillment for the Cherry Blossom Festival, audiences can expect a mix of funny and serious answers as the contestants talk about their favorite foods and activities.

“They’re able to come on stage and answer a few questions with our amazing interviewer, who is Liz Fabian, so they’ll talk about their favorite food, their favorite activities. It’s amazing,” she said. “They have funny answers, they have serious answers. We have children who want to be vets. We have children that love spaghetti noodles –that’s what they call them sometimes.”

Tickets for the event are available both online and at the door. If you’re interested in pre-purchasing, click here for more info.

The pageant starts at 10 a.m.