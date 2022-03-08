Lisa Garrett running for re-election for BCBOE At-Large seat

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Lisa Garrett is running for re-election for the Bibb County School Board of Education Post 8, At-Large seat.

Garrett is a retired teacher from the Bibb County School District. She says the board she’s been apart of hasn’t raised taxes in three years, and they’ve worked on getting the graduation rate to the highest it has been in years.

“Me being able to grow up in this system, come back and serve this system. This is sort of the icing on the cake to serve in this capacity,” she said.

Garrett says she has also been a strong advocate for children with disabilities, especially during the pandemic.