Liam and Olivia once again dominate top baby names list

Associated Press,

WASHINGTON (AP) — Olivia and Liam are once again America’s most common baby names.

And Theodore joins the top 10 baby names list for the first time.

The Social Security Administration annually tracks the names given to girls and boys in each state, with names dating back to 1880.

The data is based on applications for Social Security cards.

Based on cultural and demographic trends, the list shows how names can rise and fall in popularity.

Top 10 Baby Names of 2021

Rank Male name Female name
1 Liam Olivia
2 Noah Emma
3 Oliver Charlotte
4 Elijah Amelia
5 James Ava
6 William Sophia
7 Benjamin Isabella
8 Lucas Mia
9 Henry Evelyn
10 Theodore Harper

Source: Social Security Administration

