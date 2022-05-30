Levi’s Call issued for Laurens County 2-year old

(41NBC/WMGT)- An Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Jacob Coney.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Coney, drove to a location in Laurens County, Georgia and took his 2-year-old son from the child’s grandmother.

Authorities believe Tyler forced the grandmother into letting him take the child. Tyler does not have any parental rights to the child and he left driving a 2000 Dodge Durango.

According to a news release from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the Durango is either gray or a tannish brown.

2-year-old Jacob Coney was last seen wearing a white shirt with Nike across the front and navy-colored shorts with a white stripe down the side. Jacob has short black hair.

31-year-old Tyler Coney is 5’07” tall, 157lbs, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a hat, jogging pants, and possibly a striped shirt.

Authorities say they may be in the Warner Robins area.

If you have any information regarding this incident or know the whereabouts of either subject, please contact 911.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

