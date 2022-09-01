Leadership Macon looking for nominations for 2023 class

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Leadership Macon is looking for nominations for its 2023 class.

The community leadership program started in 1979.

Each year, emerging leaders participate in the program and learn all about Macon. The program also looks at the strengths and challenges Macon faces. It encourages participants to get involved in the community to make it a better place to live.

Leadership Macon Director, Lynn Farmer, says they’re looking for people who want to be involved in Macon.

“Perhaps people who are already involved who want to meet like-minded community folks that they can work with, or who just want to know more about Macon and who all the leaders are,” she said.

Anyone can submit a nomination for someone. Nominations are open until October 10. You can submit a nomination at Leadership Macon’s website.