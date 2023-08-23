‘Leader in Me’ program expanding statewide after success in Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – State leaders announced Wednesday a leadership program that saw success in Bibb County is going statewide.

The “Leader in Me” program debuted in Bibb County Schools during the 2015-16 school year and expanded to all county schools in 2018.

State Board of Education members, along with state legislators, toured Macon’s Vineville Academy of the Arts ahead of Wednesday’s announcement.

“What we want to see is that they live those same principles that they’ve learned through this program in the years ahead as they become not only the effective people in our community, but the leaders in our community of tomorrow,” State Senator John F. Kennedy said.

Focusing on leadership skills, the program applies proven teaching methods, classroom techniques and social-emotional learning systems. Bibb County School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims sees this as a positive stride for education in Georgia.

“What teachers try to do, and what leaders try to do is help demonstrate those leadership habits in everything that they do so that it becomes automatic in their lifeblood,” he said. “I see it happening, too. It’s an amazing thing.”

According to Senator Kennedy, students engaged in this program will likely become more self-sufficient and successful in life.