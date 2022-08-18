Law enforcement presence at Monroe County Schools after Snapchat threat

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a threat on Snapchat caused law enforcement presence to be added to schools in the Monroe County School system on Thursday.

According to MCSO, a report came in of a nonspecific threat against a nonspecific school on the morning of August 18th via the social media site Snapchat. The threat indicated that somebody was planning to commit a violent act at an unnamed school between 12p.m. and 12:45 p.m. The report came in from a student, who was interviewed and said they believed the threat was towards a Monroe County School because they advised several students from Monroe County had been reposting the threat.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office worked with School Resource Officers, Patrol Deputies, and Criminal Investigators, as well as the school staff to help with searches including utilizing Monroe County Sheriff’s Office K-9 teams. A criminal investigation into the incident has been opened.

The timeframe of the threat passed, and the threat was not carried out, though the MCSO is still working to find the original poster of the threat. Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7043 or your local law enforcement agency.