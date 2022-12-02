Law enforcement offers tips on protecting your packages from porch pirates

According to a survey from Safewise and Cove Home Security, more than 200 million packages have been stolen off porches just this year.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As you start Christmas shopping online, it’s important to keep your packages safe.

During the holidays, a lot of people send packages and letters to loved ones.

“Because there’s not a lot here in Warner Robins, I do a lot of my stopping online,” Warner Robins resident Karen Blackwell said. “Plus our family is out of state, so it’s easy just to do it online and ship it straight to them.”

Sgt. Will Patterson with the Bryon Police Department says there are ways to make sure your packages are safe after being delivered.

“This time of year, you got Christmas presents being delivered, you know, all sorts of things,” he said. “They take a easy opportunity, go grab it which takes a few seconds, and they’re in and out.”

He says one of the best ways to make sure your packages are secure is to have a good relationship with your neighbors.

“If you live in a neighborhood and you got a neighbor that you’re close with, things like that, that’s home during the day, it’d be a good idea to let them know and say, ‘Hey look, I got a package some point today obviously while I’m at work. If you do see it being delivered, if you wouldn’t mind maybe grabbing it and taking it to your house.'”

Sgt. Patterson also recommends to have packages delivered to your workplace.

If you do have items delivered to your home and don’t have anyone that could secure your packages, he says keep your tracking or serial number in case they’re stolen.

“Keep track of the information especially if you order things like a laptop or things that are going to most of the time come with a serial number of some sort, you should have that serial number in the information when you buy it,” he said. “Make sure you keep all your documentation and things like that.”

You can also have items to delivered to a local store or post office.

Blackwell says she’s grateful for neighbors to help keep her packages safe if she’s away.

“I have several people that I really trust, and they have a key to the house, so if I’m away and I need something or there’s an emergency, they can check on it. I got neighbors on both sides I really like and really trust,” she said.

If you do become a victim to someone stealing your mail or packages, contact local law enforcement.