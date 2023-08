Laurens County Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted man

Investigators say Dustin King is wanted for Aggravated Assault.

LAURENS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a wanted man.

If you have any information or know where King is, call 911 or Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 272-1522.