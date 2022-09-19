Laurens County School District investigating social media post

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Laurens County School District is investigating a post that’s circulating social media. It’s causing outrage and concern over several communities.

We have chosen not to show the photo that is being shared.

The picture shows 5 West Laurens High School students standing side by side, with letters on their chest spelling out a racial slur.

We reached out to the Laurens County School District for a comment.

Spokesperson for the district Pat Brock said, they’d have no response to our questions at this time. But she did share a statement from the Superintendent that was also released on Facebook.

It Stated it’s from Superintendent Clifford Garnto saying, “our Laurens County School Administration is fully aware of the derogatory photo circulating on social media outlets. We do not support, nor condone, any offensive actions of this nature. We are truly disappointed in the choices of these students. the environment and teaching at West Laurens High School fosters love and respect among our students and each other.”

The post goes on the say, “What is observed in this picture is completely misaligned with the values of our school and community, rest assured the incident is being investigated. We have to be responsible for our actions and every action has consequences.”

The photo was taken Friday night during West Laurens High School Football Game versus Bleckley County High School.

It was shared by hundreds on Facebook and most of the comments called for the students to be held accountable.

Many others voiced shock and disappointment. There is no word on the consequences for the students involved.