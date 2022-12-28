Laurens County inmate found dead in jail cell

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says the inmate was unresponsive when officers found him, and they determined he was dead after entering the cell.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Tuesday.

No foul play is suspected at the moment.

Sheriff Larry Dean has requested the G.B.I to help with the investigation.