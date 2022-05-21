‘Late Night Basketball League’ aims to steer kids away from crime

A program aimed at getting kids active and away from crime is taking place in Macon.

crime prevention program Late Night Basketball League

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A program aimed at getting kids active and away from crime is taking place in Macon.

The Community Empowerment Center started its ‘Late Night Basketball League’ last week.

It’s all part of the center’s crime intervention program, which is part of Macon-Bibb’s Macon Violence Prevention Initiative.

The program will be held every Friday and Saturday for kids 16 and older.

Pastor Jason McClendon says he wants to invite everyone out to play and have fun.

“We’re having people off the streets at pivotal times where a lot of crimes are committed, and they’re having a great time,” he said.

The Community Empowerment Center says this is just one of many ways it’s hoping to help lower crime in Macon-Bibb County.

You can take part in the program at 1931 Rocky Creek Road for free.

Click here for more information.