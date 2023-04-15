Langston Road Elementary hosts ‘Purple Up Day’ parade to support military children

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Langston Road Elementary School in Perry hosted a Purple Up Day parade on Friday to show support for children of military families in Middle Georgia.

Parents serving in the military were invited to walk with their children as the school’s Military Kids Club hosted the event. The club holds monthly meetings for students with family members in the military, allowing them to connect with peers who share similar experiences.

For children like Makayla Letchworth, whose father is currently stationed in South Carolina, having a network of friends who also have parents in the military is invaluable.

“You get to talk about being a military kid with other military kids, and where you’ve moved and all the friends you’ve lost,” Letchworth said.

School counselor Hannah Wells believes providing support for military children is crucial.

“Military kids don’t sign up to be in the military,” she said. “They’re just born into that family and that environment, and so we want to help them as much as we can.”