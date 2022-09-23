Lane Southern Orchards preparing for upcoming fall festivities

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – September 22 marks the first day of fall, and Middle Georgians are getting ready for the festivities.

Lane Southern Orchards in Peach County is among the businesses preparing for fall events.

The director of marketing for Lane Southern Orchards, Wendy Barton, expects a higher attendance than in previous years.

“We’re trying to get back in to the swing of things.,” Barton said. “We were not able to do it obviously because of Covid in 2020, so last year was probably the highest attended fall festival that we had since 2008. October is just a really busy and fun time for us here at Lane Southern Orchards.”

Lane Southern Orchards is also preparing a 6-acre, 8-foot tall corn maze.

Barton says this is one of many activities for visitors to experience.

“We’re also going to have a pumpkin patch,” she said. “We’re going to have hay rides. We’ll have fair food at the farm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so come down, you can romp through the maze.”

For more details, visit Lane’s website.