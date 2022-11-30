Lady Noles make the Elite Eight in the Girls Flag Football State Playoffs

This is the first year that Bibb County added girls flag football as an athletic event.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In just the inaugural season of girls flag football in Bibb County, Westside High School has earned a spot in the GHSA 5A-6A State Playoffs Elite Eight.

The Lady Noles won the region title, allowing them to host the first two rounds of the playoffs. Westside barely won game one of the playoffs 2-0 against Northgate.

But in the second game, the Lady Noles put a beat down on the Morrow Mustangs, dominating them 25-0.

With the victory, Westside will host the Elite Eight game against Central from Carrolton on Thursday, December 1, at Ed Defore Sports Complex. The time is still to be determined.