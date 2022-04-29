L.H. Williams Elementary prepares for Georgia Milestones testing

L.H. Williams prepared for the Georgia Milestones test with a pre-test pep rally Friday.

The pre-test Pep rally at LH Williams Elementary

Starting Monday, students will be tested in three subjects: reading, math and science.

For fifth grade students, the reading and math portion will go towards their ability for promotion to middle school.

Third grade students will also take the reading and math portions, but only the reading will count towards going to fourth grade.

L.H. Williams students led the pep rally with chants, while the Miller Magnet Middle School band played for the elementary students.

L.H. Williams Principal Cynthia Jones says the tests impacts students all the way into high school.

“When they get to middle school, they’re going to be prepared at middle school, and of course that feeds right into high school,” she said. “It impacts our graduation rate, because if they get to the ninth grade and they are prepared, and they are on grade level, I promise you they will graduate.”