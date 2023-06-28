Korean automotive supplier to bring 80 new jobs to Macon in 2024

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Boogook Industries, a Korean automotive supplier that specializes in fluid containers for vehicles, has announced plans to bring 80 new jobs to Macon.

The company is set to redevelop the former Brown and Williamson cigarette plant on Weaver Road.

Stephen Adams, the Executive Director of the Macon Industrial Authority, calls the development a stride forward for Georgians.

“I think its a continuation of the celebration we’ve been having with a lot of new industries,” he said. “A lot of our existing industries who have expanded here, they’re recognizing what we all see, that this is a great place to live, work and play.”

The new facility is set to open in 2024.