Kevin Soine returns to the Macon Bacon as the head coach

Macon Bacon begin their season on Thursday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Bacon’s opening night is four days away, and a familiar face is leading the team this season.

Former Bacon assistant coach Kevin Soine returns to Macon, this time as the head coach.

Soine was a part of the 2020 staff during the Bacon’s championship season. Last year, he led Holly Springs to its first-ever winning season as the manager.

So what brings Soine back to Macon?

“A big reason was the general manager Brandon Raphael,” said Soine. “Him and I had a great working relationship, and he treats the people that work in the organization the right way. He’s not transactional with his relationships at all. He really takes care of his people, so that’s honestly the biggest reason I’m here.”

The Bacon play their first game of the season on the road against the Lexington County Blowfish on Thursday and host opening night at Luther Williams Field on Friday at 7 p.m. against the Florence Flamingos.