Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful secures $10,000 grant to add 25 new trees to MLK Boulevard by summer’s end

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful (KMBB) has secured a $10,000 grant from Keep America Beautiful to add 25 maple and cherry trees along Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, from Hazel to Hawthorne streets.

“The lower area closer to downtown, there are plenty of trees and greenery, and so we wanted to mimic what’s currently already in place downtown on MLK and focus on adding some trees,” KMBB Executive Director Asha Ellen said.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of the summer.