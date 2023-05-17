Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful receives prestigious Governor’s Circle Award

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful has been honored with a prestigious Governor’s Circle award, recognizing its substantial contributions toward reducing litter and minimizing waste in the community.

The local organization is one of several Keep America Beautiful affiliates across the state to receive the esteemed recognition. The award highlights the significant strides the groups have made in promoting environmental sustainability.

“To receive recognition such as this, one does not do that alone,” Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Executive Director Asha Ellen said. “It takes a tribe. It takes a dedicated board, but it also takes support from your local government and community volunteers.”