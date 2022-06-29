Keep Dublin-Laurens Beautiful celebrates 40 years of service

Keep Dublin-Laurens Beautiful is celebrating 40 years of beautification projects.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Keep Dublin-Laurens Beautiful is celebrating 40 years of beautification projects.

The organization held a luncheon Tuesday to honor several groups that have played a part in the effort.

Carolyn Crayton, the founder of Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful, was the keynote speaker. She was also involved in Keep Dublin-Laurens Beautiful’s inception.

“To come back today, to see how much it’s grown and how much people love and appreciate it and are working so hard to keep it clean, and as we drove in this morning we couldn’t find any litter, it’s just wonderful,” she said. “It makes me so happy.”