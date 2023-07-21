Jurassic Jungle’s “Great Dino Rescue” in Warner Robins for 2 weekends

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Dinosaurs are stomping through Middle Georgia!

Jurassic Jungle and their conservation team are bringing the “Great Dino Rescue” to Warner Robins at the Homer J Walker Civic Center the weekends of July 22nd & 23rd and July 28th, July 29th, and 30th.

The show follows the conservationists of the Jurassic Jungle team and invites you and your family to take part as interns in the program and help them save their dinosaurs in peril!

If you’d like tickets, or want to learn more about the show, visit Jurassic Jungle’s website here. There are military discounts available as well.

We interviewed Conservationist Miranda and Jurassic Jungle’s very own raptor hybrid, Erika, about the show. To see what we learned, tune in to 41Today on Monday, July 24th.