Juneteenth events happening in Middle Georgia

Juneteenth is approaching as Middle Georgians prepare to observe the historic anniversary– read more here to see the ways local agencies are commemorating African American freedom and achievement.

In Macon, Macon-Bibb County Government offices and courts will be closed on the Monday following Juneteenth, June 20th, to observe the holiday, though emergency services will remain operational. The solid waste convenience center on 11th street will close at 12 p.m. on Sunday and stay closed on Monday, though, waste handled by Ryland Environment will not be affected that week. Macon-Bibb mentions that Commissioners voted in December of 2021 to officially adopt Juneteenth as a county-wide holiday to honor the day that enslaved people in America were freed by the Emancipation Proclamation.

Also in Macon, Project BAAD and Torchlight Academy & Kwanzaa Cultural Access center will be presenting the 30th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival over the span of 2 days, Saturday and Sunday, June 18th and 19th, at Tattnall Square Park. The event is free, though donations are welcome, and there will be artists, music, vendors, food, and much more. For more information, check the flyer below. Juneteenth Macon Celebration

The City of Perry is recognizing Juneteenth with their 2nd Annual Freedom Day Festival on Saturday June 18th, at Rozar Park from noon to 3 p.m. featuring food trucks, vendors, live entertainment, and much more. There are plenty of free activities to enjoy, to learn more– click here to read about it on the City of Perry’s website

The Peach Activity Committee is also hosting Fort Valley’s 1st Annual Juneteenth Festival on Friday, June 17th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Fort Valley. The committee says there will be plenty of cultural bands, poetry, African dancers, storytelling, artifact displays, vendors, food, and more– including plenty of kids activities like waterslides and arts and crafts.

Are we missing an event? Email us at News@41nbc.com with your event’s information so we can add it to our list!