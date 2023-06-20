Juneteenth celebration: Macon Black Culture hosts family reunion at Cherry Street Park

A Juneteenth after party and family reunion, hosted by Macon Black Culture, was held at Cherry Street Park on Monday, marking a grand celebration of freedom and unity.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Juneteenth after party and family reunion, hosted by Macon Black Culture, was held at Cherry Street Park on Monday, marking a grand celebration of freedom and unity.

“Celebrating freedom is such a big part of this community, because freedom for all people is important,” Macon Black Culture co-founder Aminah Dixon said. “It’s important for us, it’s important for you, it’s important for the whole city. We’re happy to have y’all. Macon is one big family so we’re happy to have a big family reunion today on Juneteenth.”

Local organizations used the occasion to share information with the public. The event, which included food and live entertainment, was geared towards fostering a strong sense of family and community in Macon.

Macon Black Culture, an organization dedicated to promoting local Black culture and unity, says plans are already in motion for upcoming gatherings in September. Macon residents are encouraged to participate in these events to reinforce the familial spirit organizers say makes Macon unique.