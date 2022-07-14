Jones County Sheriff’s Office trains for active shooter situations

"Unfortunately these things are happening now. We're working closely with the school system, we're working closely with EMS, we're working closely with other law enforcement agencies."

GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)—The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is getting help from other law enforcement agencies for its active shooter training. They’re making sure your kids are safe when they head back to school in August.

The department says the training is a proactive step in school security.

“We want to make sure that if somebody is in a school or a business and they’re shooting, we want to make sure our guys are going in immediately,” said Captain Travis Douglas.

Captain Douglas is an instructor for the training. He says the recent school shooting in Uvalde, made them feel an urgent need to get more people prepared.

The training consists of live scenarios with weapons and blank rounds to simulate gun shots.

Lieutenant Wesley Ransom has gone through the training several times. He believes it’s a training all law enforcement should do, because it gives officers the confidence to stop an active shooter.

“Even though there is definitely risk in going into this type of scenario, they’re going into it with the best opportunity possible, to prevent the loss of any further life and to keep themselves as safe as possible,” said Lieutenant Ransom.

Lieutenant Ransom is a father and a husband to an educator, and knows how important it is to keep people protected in school. He says not only does it protect people in schools, but the training also helps prepare for all shootings.

“In an event of an active shooter situation, they can rest assured that we’re going to actively respond and take care of any threats that may arise,” said Lieutenant Ransom.

Law Enforcement says if you’re ever in an active shooter situation, lock the door and barricade yourself.

New teachers within the Jones County School District also go through a training. The Sheriff’s Office teaches them what to do in their classrooms during an active shooter situation.