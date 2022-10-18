Jones County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in the search for a teen who was reported as missing on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Amyah Escarlett Bessant was visiting a relative in the Joycliff Road area in Jones County Thursday and hasn’t been seen since leaving that home around 6 o’clock that evening.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a black tank top and shorts. The sheriff’s office says it believes she could possibly be in the Warner Robins area.

“We’re just requesting the public’s assistance,” Criminal Investigator with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office Kenny Gleaton said. “Obviously this is a child, and we’re concerned for her safety, we have no reason to think that she was removed not of her own Accord or anything like that, but we do need to know her whereabouts and get her back with her family.”

If you know where she is, call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 986-3489.