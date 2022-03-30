Jones County Sheriff’s Office looks for missing man

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man.

Sheriff Butch Reece says 52-year-old Anthony Duncan was last seen on Monday, March 28 at around 8 p.m.

He’s possibly driving an older green Honda Accord with silver rims.

Duncan is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 986-3489.





