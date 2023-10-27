Jones County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your old medication

The Jones County Sheriff's Office is doing its part as the DEA hosts 'National Take Back Day'.

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On Saturday, law enforcement will get rid of old medication.

If you have any expired medications or those that are no longer needed, you can drop them of in a box located in the front of the Sheriff’s Office lobby.

To find other drop boxes or for more information on National Take Back Day, visit click here.