Jones County Sheriff’s Office hosts ninth annual ‘Salute to Georgia Sheriffs’

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office hosted the ninth annual “Salute to Georgia’s Sheriffs” event Thursday morning at the Walnut Creek Shooting Preserve.

Several members of law enforcement from across the state attended and shared successes from their local communities as they took a moment to remember those who have died in the line of duty.

This year, the Georgia Sheriff’s Association recognized Banks County Sheriff Carlton Speed for his efforts in serving his community.

“The only reason I have this award this year is because of the men and women that work for me,” Sheriff Speed said. “They have led by example, and they have done everything that has been asked them and more, because I am only half the man I would be if it wasn’t for the people who work for me.”

Governor Brian Kemp also spoke at the ceremony, saying he was proud of the effort from law enforcement throughout the state.