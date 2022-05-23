Jones County man arrested in child sexual exploitation case

GBI agents executed a residential search warrant May 17th

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cyber tips lead to the arrest of a Jones County man in an on-going sexual exploitation of children investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 50-year-old David Allen Dillard of Macon. Dillard faces the following charges:

Two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography)

Two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Pornography)

One count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

According to the GBI, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received several cyber tips connected to Jones County, involving the possession and/or distribution of explicit child sexual abuse material. On Tuesday, May 17th, agents executed a residential search warrant leading to Dillard’s arrest. Dillard was taken to the Jones County Jail.

The GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit worked with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI Milledgeville field office, and the GBI Middle Georgia Gang Task Force in this case.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).