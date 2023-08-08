Jones County High School Hosts First Fall Media Day

"I want this to be run like a college program from the top down."

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Under the reign of new athletic director Chad Alligood, Jones County High School kicked off its first fall sports media day, giving teams an exciting sneak peek into their upcoming seasons.

After taking over in the spring of 2023, Alligood wasted no time revamping the Greyhounds athletic department as he garnered about $1 million from the Jones County Board of Education to upgrade scoreboards – giving just a glimpse of his transformative vision.

“Just trying to make everything first class. I want this to be run like a college program from the top down. Making sure we have the best people here to get it done,” said Alligood. “I have some big goals and dreams of some new facilities to be built here. I think we’re making some headway too. But I’ll never stop trying to improve.”

Come August 8, the Greyhounds set the stage for their fall season with volleyball and softball, while the football team ignites their journey on August 19 at 4 p.m. at Mercer University as they take on Northside in the Macon Touchdown Club Middle Georgia Kickoff Classic.