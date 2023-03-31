Jones County Charity Kickball Celebration happening Sunday

The event is happening at the Morris Bank Recreation Complex on Sunday

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local non-profit is partnering with the Jones County Parks and Recreation Department to bring the community together for family fun, food and kickball.

Mind Strong Body Strong Sports Mentoring is hosting the first ever Charity Kickball Celebration at the Morris Bank Recreation Complex on Sunday. The event will includes two kickball games. One includes parents competing against each other.

Mind Strong Body Strong Sports Mentoring founder Coach Quintrea Hill says the event is for the entire community.

“It gives the kids the opportunity to come out here and you know laugh at the parents because we’re going to out here playing the game, but also it brings the kids together on creating diversity in the community.” Coach Hill said “so the event is mostly for kids, so the kids can see how we compete and how we show sportsmanship.”

The Kickball Celebration will be on Sunday April 2nd from 1p.m. until 6p.m. at the Morris Bank Recreation Center located at 146 Recreation Road off of Hwy 18 East in Gray.

Mind Strong Body Strong is asking for donations to go toward the Jones County Parks and Recreation Department.