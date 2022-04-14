Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrests 4 for guns & drugs

Photo Credits to Johnson County Sheriff's Office

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Four people were arrested after a traffic stop in Johnson County where deputies found several drugs, guns, and cash.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday, April 10th, a deputy stopped a Nissan Altima on N. Myrtle Street in Wrightsville for an insurance violation.

The driver, 23 year-old Damonta Stanley, had an active arrest warrant from Texas. The deputy noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and asked for the assistance of other officers in searching the vehicle. Stanley, along with several others were arrested after the search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of about 24 grams of marijuana, 3 grams of methamphetamine, 1 and 1/2 oxycodone pills, 1 bottle of promethazine syrup, 3 handguns, a 5.56 assault style rifle, and $2,800 in cash.

Of those arrested, including Stanley, there was 21 year-old Antzarian Aakiyf Osborne, 24 year-old Deric La’Fronski Hester, and 21 year-old Jalen Geontae Hightower. All of which are being charged with felony drug and weapons charges.