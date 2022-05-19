Johnny Depp’s jealousy, substance abuse recounted by friends

The trial for Johnny Depp’s libel suit against ex-wife Amber Heard has returned to the recurring themes of Depp’s jealousy and substance abuse.

Bruce Witkin is a musician who was friends with Depp for nearly 40 years.

In videotaped testimony played in court Thursday, he said the actor first displayed jealousy in romantic relationships decades ago.

He said Depp also became jealous during his relationship with Heard.

Witkin said both Heard and Depp showed signs of physical abuse.

But he said he never saw the actors physically hurt each other.

Depp is suing Heard for libel in Virginia over an op-ed she wrote that described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”