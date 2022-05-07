John Milledge Academy’s baseball team headed to the GISA 3A State Finals

The GISA 3A Baseball State Finals will take place Friday, May 13, at Grayson Stadium.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Trojans of John Milledge Academy looked to lock in a spot in the GISA 3A Baseball State Finals as they hosted the Tiftarea Academy Panthers in a doubleheader.

In game one, the ball game was tied one apiece after four innings of play.

However, the Trojans scored six unanswered runs in the bottom of the fifth, leading to their 7-1 victory in game one.

JMA carried game one’s momentum into game two as they scored four runs in the top of the first to take the early lead.

The Trojans would score two more in the top of the second and another two runs in the top of the third.

The majority of the damage takes place in the top of the fourth. After scoring one run on a walk with the bases loaded, the Trojans hit a perfect deep ball to the right-field corner scoring

three runs on a triple.

JMA would score another two runs in the inning and would win 13-1 in five innings due to the mercy rule.

The Trojans will face the winner of Westfield School and Pinewood Christian for the GISA 3A State title next Friday, May 13.