John Milledge Academy wins its 4th consecutive state football title

The Trojans' senior class remains undefeated for the entirety of their high school careers.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The John Milledge Academy Trojans defeated Deerfield-Windsor 49-0 to claim their fourth consecutive GIAA, previously GISA, 3A state title.

The Trojans went up 21-0 at halftime and added another four touchdowns in the second half. The only chances the Knights had to score were on two long field goals, which both were no good.

With the victory, the Trojans’ senior class remains undefeated for the entirety of their high school careers and will leave John Milledge Academy as four-time state champions.