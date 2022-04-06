Jeremy Grissom appointed as Macon Violence Prevention Coordinator

Macon-Bibb Commissioners appointed Jeremy Grissom to the role on Tuesday. Grissom will start in the next two weeks.

Macon-Bibb Commissioners appoint Coordinator for the Macon Violence Prevention Initiative MVP Initiative

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Violence Prevention Initiative now has a coordinator.

Macon-Bibb Commissioners appointed Jeremy Grissom to the role on Tuesday. Grissom will start in the next two weeks.

Grissom will coordinate all of the initiative’s events, including working with violence interrupter groups and working with groups who attended the MVP’s mini forums.

He will also meet with the MVP team on a quarterly basis.

Grissom has previous experience in public safety work and was a criminal investigator for the state.

We got a chance to speak with Grissom about his goals.

“The goal is to provide opportunities,” he said. “We want to make sure that we are preventative as it relates to violence and try to catch it on the front end in order to save us not only taxpayer dollars but to make our community safer and provide more resources.”

Grissom says he’s ready to jump right in and help.

He wants the community to know several resources are available through the initiative.