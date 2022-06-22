Jan. 6 panel in possession of new Trump documentary footage

WASHINGTON (AP) — New footage of former President Donald Trump and his inner circle taken both before and after Jan. 6, 2021, is now in the possession of the House committee investigating the deadly attack on the Capitol.

The revelation of the never-before-seen footage came to light Tuesday amidst the committee’s public hearings.

British filmmaker Alex Holder revealed on Twitter that he had complied with a congressional subpoena sent last week to turn over all the footage he shot in the final weeks of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign. He said he plans to go in for a deposition with lawmakers on Thursday.