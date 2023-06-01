Investigators search for missing woman from Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 69-year-old Dianne Bowen.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing person.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 69-year-old Dianne Bowen. They say Bowen was reported missing by her property manager, and has not been heard from since April 28.

Investigators say she could possibly be a danger to herself.

Bowen is around 5’6 and weighs between 140lbs and 160lbs. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bowen should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.