Innovative summer internship teaching coding skills to Middle Georgia high school graduates

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 402nd Software Engineering Group is offering a unique summer internship to high school graduates in Bibb and Houston County. It’s designed to help students build practical coding skills and learn crucial workplace etiquette over an eight-week program.

Technical Advisor Brian Woods says the program provides students with hands-on experience that far exceeds what is typically offered in colleges.

“We’re teaching them things that they’re not gonna learn in college,” Woods said. “College teaches you the book answer. We’re trying to put some real life experience into it but also teach them the life skills, the communication skills that they’re not necessarily gonna get in college, or they’re not necessarily gonna use, but they’re gonna use it in the work force.”

“So when I first came in here last year, I didn’t really have a lot of coding knowledge or any type of computing knowledge at all,” second-year student Brandon Boon said. “Now coming into my second year, finishing up on my second year of my internship, I know a whole lot more, and obviously my progression through that whole time.”

While coding is the primary focus, students also gain valuable insights into engaging and communicating effectively in a professional environment.

The internship is part of an effort to support local talent development.

“Our future engineers, and also a touch on the local community, all these kids are local, they’re all from Macon, Houston County, Bibb County area, so it feels great to be able to keep these kids local, and also keep them with us at Robins Air Force Base,” Woods said.

High school students in Middle Georgia interested in building a career in software engineering through this opportunity are encouraged to reach out to their high school guidance counselor.