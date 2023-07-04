Independence Day Business Report: The top 50 patriotic brands for 2023

The Brand Keys 22nd annual Most Patriotic Brands Survey has identified 2023’s top 50 brands, and this year’s list has some surprises. Each was ranked by consumers based on how well the company embodies patriotism.

In the top five are: Jeep, Disney, Ford, Coca-Cola, and Levi Strauss. Further down the list, brands are making their way into the top fifty for the first time. Smith & Wesson made the list, along with Shinola, Weber, and OpenAI. The diversity of businesses represented in this year’s list reflects a broad spectrum of American political and social values.

Consumers also returned Jim Beam, WeatherTech, Wilson Sporting Goods, Goodyear, Macy’s, and Craftsman to the top 50.

This year, some companies were also dropped from the list. Pfizer, The New York Times, and The Washington Post all disappeared.

While the annual Brand Keys Survey focuses on for-profit brands, assessments for the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, and Navy are always included. Consumers rated the Armed Services number one, as they have since the survey began.