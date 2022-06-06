In historic shift, far fewer teens face adult US courts

National data shows the number of children sent to adult courts for criminal prosecution in the U.S. has dropped to new lows as more states steer teenagers instead toward rehabilitation and counseling offered by juvenile courts.

The trend has coincided with declines in arrests of young offenders. Advocates say 16- and 17-year-olds kept out of adult courts have been served better by programs that offer alternatives to detention. But some police chiefs say the juvenile justice system has become too lenient.