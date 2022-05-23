If Roe falls, some fear repercussions for reproductive care

If the Supreme Court follows through on overturning Roe v. Wade, abortion will likely be banned or greatly restricted in about half of U.S. states.

But experts and advocates fear repercussions could reach even further, affecting care for women who miscarry, couples seeking fertility treatments and access to some forms of contraception.

Many supporters of abortion bans insist they are only interested in curtailing abortion, and legislation passed so far often has exceptions for other reproductive care.

But rumblings in the GOP have doctors concerned, and laws banning abortion could also have unintended side effects.