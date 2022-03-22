I-75 north, southbound lanes to close in south Macon for maintenance

For more information about alternate routes, download the Georgia 511 app, a free app available on both iPhone and Android smart devices.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Construction crews will close two southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at exits 149 (GA SR 49) and 153 (Sardis Church Rd. ) overnight on Tuesday, March 22.

The closure will begin at 7 p.m. until 3:30 a.m., as crews perform maintenance of the bridge.

The northbound two right lanes will be closed overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday at exits 149 (GA SR 49) and 153(Church Rd).

That closure will also be from 7 p.m. until 3:30 a.m..

The Georgia Department of Transportation says signage will be posted in advance of the lane closure, and orange and white barrels or cones will block the closed lanes. They ask drivers to watch for the signs and moderate speeds through the active work zone.

