‘Hype Hounds’ brings attention to Macon’s dog-friendly downtown

Hype Hounds are an extension of downtown Macon's Hype Team, and they serve as downtown Macon's furry ambassadors.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – NewTown Macon says downtown Macon is a dog friendly destination, and they have the hype hounds to prove it. Hype Hounds are an extension of downtown Macon’s Hype Team, and they serve as downtown Macon’s furry ambassadors.

The team of dog lovers and their pups are charged with the task of hyping up downtown and it’s dog-friendly businesses. If chosen to be part of Hype Hounds, members are required to use social media to show their dog enjoying various activities in downtown such as Macon Bacon games or events at Fall Line and The Market.

“This allows our social media dog influencers to post about their experience downtown, whether that be at a festival restaurant business and let everyone know they can bring their dog there as well,” said By Hailie Poppell with NewTown Macon.

Hype Hounds should also wear their Hype Hounds bandana as they attend dog-friendly events. And as a Hype Hound member, pet owners will be required to post on social media one to two times a month.

For more information click here or visit the NewTown Macon Facebook page.