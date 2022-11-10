Hurricane Nicole brings rain and wind Thursday evening





It was a nice day in Middle Georgia, but clouds are increasing ahead of Hurricane Nicole making landfall in Florida later tonight.

Nicole will weaken as it moves across Florida through the day tomorrow, eventually making a northward turn into Georgia.

We will start to see impacts early Thursday as winds begin to pick up across Georgia.

Rain will start late morning Thursday, with increasing rain chances through the afternoon.

By Thursday evening we will see heavier rain, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for spin up tornadoes.

Winds will be gusting 50-60 mph, which has elicited a Wind Advisory through Friday evening for all of Middle Georgia.



Overnight the center of circulation will be pushing north, shifting our winds, and lowering the potential for spin up tornadoes.

You will still need to be ready for some severe storms, but by early Friday the threat should be lessened.

Friday afternoon will bring some clearing skies and lower wind speeds, just in time for high school football.



In regards to rain totals, most of Middle Georgia will be seeing 2-3″ of rain.

A few areas that see training storms or strong storms could pick up up to 5″ of rain.



In general our threats will be mainly based on damaging wind gusts.

These wind speeds could bring down tree limbs, causing power outages, and even blowing away lawn furniture.

Tornadoes will be possible in the outer bands of Nicole, so make sure you have a way to get severe weather warnings Thursday into Friday.



Saturday will bring the passage of a strong cold front during the afternoon.

This front will bring the chance for a stray shower and gusty winds.

A big cool down will be on the way for overnight Saturday and into most of next week.



Another chance of showers is in the forecast for next week, with our main rainy day being Tuesday.