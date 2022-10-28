Howard takes down West Laurens in Thursday night football action

The Huskies pick up their second region victory on the season.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Howard Huskies took down the West Laurens Raiders 31-7 in Thursday night football action.

The Huskies picked off the Raiders in their first drive of the game and tacked seven points on the next play to go up 7-0. Howard would take a 14-0 lead into halftime.

Howard began the second half with a field goal, but the Raiders answered, scoring on 4th and 1, to make it a 17-7 Huskies lead.

But with under 10 minutes left in the game, Howard quarterback Cameron Taylor scored his second touchdown of the game, giving the Huskies the 24-7 lead.

Howard would win 31-7, moving to 6-3 on the season and 2-3 in region play. West Laurens falls to 1-8, with a 0-5 region record.