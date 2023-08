Howard dominates Central in Thursday Night Football

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Howard Huskies dominated the Central Chargers 56-0 in Thursday night football action for week two.

Howard starts the season 2-0, outscoring its opponents 98-6.

On the other hand, Central begins its era under new head coach Jarrett Laws 0-2 while being outscored 112-0.

Both teams have a bye week for week three.